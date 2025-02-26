Coolie: Rajinikanth starrer’s teaser to drop on director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s birthday? Here’s what we know

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Coolie, is one of the most hyped projects of the year. The film, touted to be an action thriller, marks the first collaboration between the Jailer actor and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the film’s release, it is speculated that the film will hit the silver screens around August, this year. In the latest update, it has been reported by 123Telugu that the makers are planning to unveil the film’s teaser in the second week of March.

As per the report, Coolie’s teaser has been finalized and will come out within two weeks, along with the film’s official release date. It is speculated that the makers intend to release the teaser on March 14th, coinciding with director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 39th birthday. However, it is also worth noting that there has been no official confirmation regarding this from the makers.

As mentioned earlier, Coolie marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and the Kaithi director. The filmmaker had made it clear that Coolie is a standalone project, and will have no connections to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes films like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo.

Further, the director also revealed that Coolie is an action thriller, and he intends to show Rajinikanth in a dark shade in the film. The film features an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and more in crucial roles.

Moreover, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Aamir Khan will be appearing in a cameo role in the film as well. If reports are to be believed, the makers of the film have roped in Pooja Hegde for a dance number in the film as well.

Coolie has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, while Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the film, in his fourth collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vikram cinematographer Girish Gangadharan cranks the camera for the film, while Philomin Raj takes care of the film’s editing.

Coming to Rajinikanth’s workfront, after Coolie, the actor is all set to reunite with Nelson Dilipkumar for Jailer 2. For the unversed, the makers had recently unveiled the film’s announcement teaser, which featured Thalaivar as the fearsome Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.