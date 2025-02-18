Coolie: Release date of Rajinikanth-starrer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj postponed? Here’s what we know

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is undoubtedly the most anticipated film of the year. The film marks the duo’s first collaboration and is touted to be an action thriller.

Although there have been no official communications regarding the film’s release, several reports suggest that the makers of Coolie were initially aiming for a Summer 2025 release. However, according to the latest reports by 123Telugu, the film’s release date has now been pushed to August.

It is worth noting that the makers of the film have not officially confirmed the release date, let alone its postponement. Nonetheless, the reports don’t seem far-fetched, considering the jam-packed schedule for Kollywood theatrical releases this year. This includes Ajith Kumar’s Good, Bad, Ugly on April 10th, the Suriya-starrer Retro on May 1st, and the Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam project Thug Life on July 5th.

Additionally, speculations suggest that Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is also set for release later this year. With so many films already slated for theatrical release, it wouldn’t be surprising if the makers of Coolie decide to opt for a later release window beyond Summer 2025.

As mentioned earlier, Coolie marks the first collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. The film is touted to be an action thriller and is expected to showcase Thalaivar in a darker shade, as confirmed by Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and more. In fact, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Aamir Khan is set to make a cameo appearance in the film. Earlier this year, Soubin Shahir, who plays a prominent role in the film, revealed in an interview that Rajinikanth has delivered an outstanding performance.

Coolie has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, while Anirudh Ravichander composes the music, marking his fourth collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Girish Gangadharan handles the cinematography, while Philomin Raj is in charge of editing.

Regarding Rajinikanth’s work front, after Coolie, the Vettaiyan actor is set to reunite with Nelson Dilipkumar for Jailer 2. The makers recently unveiled the film’s announcement teaser, featuring the ever-stylish Thalaivar reprising his role as the fearsome Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.