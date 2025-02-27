Coolie star Rajinikanth and wife Latha make their 44th wedding anniversary extra special in Dubai; PICS go viral

Rajinikanth has been married to Latha for over four decades. The Coolie star tied the knot on February 26, 1981. This year, the couple celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary with a special trip to Dubai.

Several photos of Rajinikanth and Latha have now gone viral on social media. In one picture, Thalaivar is seen posing with a fan while holding a bouquet. Another image captures the couple in casual outfits, traveling in a passenger car inside the airport.

Take a look at the viral photos below:

Did you know that Rajinikanth and Latha's love story began unexpectedly? Yes, you read that right! It was started during an interview.

In the 1980s, Latha met Rajinikanth on the sets of Thillu Mullu to interview him for her college magazine. The Jailer star was immediately drawn to her. By the end of their conversation, he told her that he wanted to marry her. Latha smiled and replied that he needed to ask her parents first.

Rajinikanth was unsure about approaching her family. However, with help from comedian Y G Mahendran, Latha’s brother-in-law, he finally spoke to them. The couple tied the knot in 1981 at Balaji Temple in Tirupati. Their wedding was a simple South Indian ceremony attended by family and friends.

Over the years, Rajinikanth has often praised Latha for being his biggest support. He credits her for his good health and disciplined life. They are now proud parents of two daughters, Aishwaryaa and Soundaryaa, and enjoy spending time with their grandchildren.

Aishwaryaa was married to Dhanush for 18 years, and they have two sons, Yatra and Linga. However, the couple later separated. Soundaryaa also went through a divorce with Ashwin Ramkumar before marrying businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi.

Even after 44 years, Rajinikanth and Latha continue to stand by each other. Their journey proves that love only grows stronger with time. What do you think about their love story? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.