Cops remove Silambarasan TR's 1000 feet banner erected by fans in Madurai ahead of Maha's release

Silambarasan TR is one of the biggest stars in Kollywood. His every movie reaches the masses with blockbuster numbers and also enjoys a huge fan base, who stand by him through thick and thin. Simbu's every movie is celebrated by fans. As the actor is gearing up for the release of Maha with Hansika Motwani, his fans showed their token of love by assembling 1000 feet banner to celebrate in Madurai. However, the cops have removed the banner.

Fans erected a 1000 feet long banner for the actor ahead of the release of Maha, in which he plays an extended cameo role. Fans had claimed it to be the longest banner for a Tamil actor ever. Police officials however have removed the banner as it was put together without the permission of the authorities.

Apart from the STR and Hansika, Maha will also include popular model turned actress Sanam Shetty in a major supporting role. It is being said that the film will be a thriller and it will see Simbu and Hansika on the big screen together after their 2015 movie Vaalu. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar will be seen in key roles.

Silambarasan TR will next grace the silver screens with Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu. According to reports, the project will explore a novel subject and will show the actor in a never seen avatar. The movie marks the third collaboration of the star with director Gautham Menon, and also the Oscar-winner musician A R Rahman. Billed as a hard-hitting action drama, the venture is likely to hit the silver screens on 15th September this year.

