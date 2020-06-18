Corona Kumar: Motion poster of Idharkkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara director Gokul’s next REVEALED

The motion poster of Corona Kumar along with a short promo video was revealed by the film's makers. It will be a spinoff of Vijay Sethupathi's Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara.

Director Gokul is known for films with fun filled plot. His films with Vijay Sethupathi, Idharkku Thane Aasaipattai Balakumara and Junga were most loved movies of the director. Now, his next film titled Corona Kumar’s motion poster along with a short promo of what the movie would be like, was revealed yesterday. Going by the promo, it looks like the film will be about lockdown and the pandemic COVID 19.

It was also reported earlier that the film will be a spinoff of Idharkku Thane Aasaipattai Balakumara. Corona Kumar will include actors from the original film. The director said during an interview with Cinema Express, that the film will have an underlying message just like the original film. He was quoted as saying by the English daily, “The film was scripted during the lockdown period when, like many of us, I was glued to the news channels hearing about how things were changing drastically because of the coronavirus and what it did to people around the world.”

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay to act in the second part of Shankar’s Mudhalvan?

The director revealed that they had plans to start the shooting. But since a second set of lockdown is imposed in Tamil Nadu, they have postponed the shooting. Meanwhile, Gokul recently revealed that his next film, which is a Tamil remake of Mollywood survival drama Helan was almost wrapped up. Once the shooting is finished, the team will take it to the next step. Keerthi Pandian will be playing the role played by Anna Ben in Malayalam, while her real life father Arun Pandian will be playing as her father.

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×