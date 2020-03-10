Corona scare: Kerala theatres to close till March 31? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Theatres in Kerala will be shut down until March 31, amidst the ongoing Coronavirus scare in a bid to discourage mass gatherings.

In wake of the ongoing Coronavirus scare that seems to be gripping the country, Kerala has decided to shut its theatres in a bid to discourage mass gatherings. Theatres are said to be shut down until March 31, thereby postponing several new releases including Mohanlal’s biggie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. This comes as six new cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the count to 15 while the heartening fact is that three among them have been cured. While Marakkar which also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead has been postponed, the fate of Summer releases like Vijay’s Master and Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru hangs in the balance. Films of top stars of Tamil cinema get a warm reception in neighbouring Kerala.

Another film to have a delayed-release will be Tovino Thomas-starrer Kilometers and Kilometers, a comedy, written and directed by Jeo Baby. It is said that producers and distributors will hold a review meeting on March 16 and will decide on further matters therein. Distributors have reported a major dip in collections in the past two days, especially in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, where the COVID-19 cases were reported. They have added that, regarding the shooting of films already in production, the directors of the respective movies can take a call on continuing or not.

The distributors also added that once the theatres are reopened, preference would be first given to the March releases vis-à-vis screening and distribution. While Malayalam film industry has taken such welcome and precautionary measures, it is not yet known if other industries would follow suit.

Credits :The Hindu

Read More