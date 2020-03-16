Coronavirus to affect shootings of Thala Ajith’s Valimai and STR’s Maanaadu? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Thala Ajith Kumar's next film Valimai and STR aka Simbu's upcoming film Maanaadu's shootings have been temporarily halted due to coronavirus scare.

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected almost every industry across the globe. When it comes to the entertainment industry, shootings of several movies have been either postponed or canceled. In one such latest news, it has been learned that the shootings of Thala Ajith’s Valimai and STR aka Simbu’s Maanaadu have been postponed. The shootings of both the films were happening in Hyderabad. As per the government order, the makers have halted the shootings from March 19-31, 2020.

Maanaadu has STR and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. The film has an ensemble of cast list including SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja, Premgi Amaren, SJ Suryah among the others. The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film, which will apparently be a political drama. Simbu, who will be seen on-screen after Chekka Chivandha Vaanam, has been working out for his role in Maanaadu.

On the other hand, there are reports which claim that Thala Ajith’s Valimai will have and Ileana D'Cruz as female leads in the film. Some reports also claim that was approached to star in Valimai. The film will have Ajith playing the role of a police officer. Valimai, which is produced by Boney Kapoor, marks the second collaboration of Ajith and H Vinoth, who is directing the film.

