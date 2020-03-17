Coronavirus: Dhanush starrer Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram post production work halted due to COVID 19

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The post production works of Dhanush starrer Jagame Thanthiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj have been postponed following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Following the global outbreak of Coronavirus, Dhanush’s upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram’s post-production work has been halted. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film was wrapped up last month. The outbreak of COVID-19 has forced postponing the shooting of many movies including Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, STR’s Maanaadu, Chiranjeevi’s Acharya among the other movies. Every day, at least one news about postponement of a movie due to Coronavirus is coming up. States across the nation have ordered for shut down of theaters and malls.

In a recent post, Dhanush had revealed that in Jagame Thandhiram, he will be called Suruli. He revealed the information along with a picture, in which Dhanush can be seen with two guns, ruthlessly shooting with fierce, while carrying what looks like another gun on his shoulder. Meanwhile, the makers released the film’s first look and motion poster in Tamil and Telugu in February. It should be noted that the makers wrapped up the shooting last year. Produced by Y Not Studios, the film is expected to hit the big screens this year.

It is being reported that the film will be a gangster flick and Santosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the film’s music. With the pictures that were leaked online, it was already revealed that Dhanush will be seen with a thick mustache, resembling Superstar Rajinikanth's look from Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta. The film has Mollywood budding star Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female lead with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan playing supporting characters.

Credits :Behindwoods

Read More