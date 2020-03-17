Coronavirus: Harish Kalyan shares an EMOTIONAL post after Tamil Nadu Government orders to shut down theaters

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Dharala Prabhu actor Harish Kalyan took to his Twitter space and thanked his fans for their love and support after the Tamil Nadu government announced theaters to be shut down.

Harish Kalyan’s Dharala Prabhu hit the big screens recently. The film received positive feedback from the audience and critics alike and it has been having a decent run in the theaters. However, due to the government order, theaters in Tamil Nadu are currently shut down, and they will remain closed until the end of this month. Harish Kalyan took to his Twitter space and thanked his fans and audience for watching Dharala Prabhu in theaters.

Dharala Prabhu, which has Harish Kalyan in the lead role, was released today. The film, which is a Tamil remake of Hindi movie, Vicky Donor was received well by the audience and fans have been taking to Twitter to express their review for the film. Since morning the film has also been trending on the microblogging site. Bankrolled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment, Dharala Prabhu was directed by Krishna Marimuthu, whose first film was a Telugu film Yuddham Sharanam.

Amid the recent outbreak of coronavirus, the government of Tamil Nadu on Sunday had announced in a circular that movie theatres and malls in 16 districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed until the end of this month. Later, in a fresh order, the government announced that all theaters across the state will remain closed. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with Heath Minister C Vijayabaskar have been urging people to avoid traveling to other states in the county as a preventative measure for the virus outbreak.

