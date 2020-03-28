Coronavirus Lockdown Effect: Trisha finds her quarantine company in ex beau Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun

As the country is on a lockdown, south star Trisha is seen having a good time enjoying a conference video call with Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun.

The ongoing 21 day lockdown across India to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus has got almost everyone in the country stuck at their home. While the aam aadmi has been trying to find out ways to kill their time, celebrities seem to be cherishing this time off their hectic schedule and doing stuff they never got time to do which includes things like reading, painting, cleaning their house to finding new talent and much more. Interestingly, south star Trisha has also found her way to spend her quarantine time and is seen enjoying video call conversations with her friends.

In fact, she recently gave a glimpse of her quarantine time in a recent Instagram story wherein the Yennai Arindhaal star was seen have a conference video call with her ex beau Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun. In the picture, Trisha was flaunting her no make up look in a yellow tee while Rana and Arjun were swaying in their bearded look. The diva also captioned the image as “With these cracks giving me company” followed by laughing emoticon.

Take a look at Trisha’s picture of having a conference video call with Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun:

Interestingly, Rana and Trisha’s relationship has always been the talk of the town. The duo, who have been friends with each other for a decade now, have dated each other for quite some time. However, things didn’t work out between them and they parted ways. But looks like their break up hasn’t affected their friendship in any way.

