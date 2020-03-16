Coronavirus: Malls and theaters in 16 TN districts to remain closed till March 31

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amid coronavirus scare, the theaters and malls in 16 districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed till March 31th according to a government order.

Amid the recent outbreak of coronavirus, the government of Tamil Nadu has announced in a circular that movie theatres and malls in 16 districts districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed until the end of this month. According to the government's order, the theaters and malls in districts which border other states, will only remain closed. While there is no announcement about the rest of the districts, it can be expected that the government will issue a fresh order regarding the decision for the remaining districts.

This order coming after confusion prevailed across all theaters in the state on Sunday for there was no clarity if the restrictions we're imposed on all the cinema halls in the state or if it was applicable only for the districts near the borders. According to a report in The News Minute, the 16 districts include Theni, Kanyakumari, Thirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Erode, Dindigul, Dharmapuri and Virudhunagar. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with Heath Minister C Vijayabhasker have been urging people to avoid traveling to other states in the county as a preventative measure for the virus outbreak.

This comes amod a report stating that there has been only one positive case of coronavirus in the state. In Kerala, the number of cases tested positive for the virus is 19 and media reports suggest that the number of positive coronavirus cases in the neighboring state would go up to 200.

Credits :The News Minute

