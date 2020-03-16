  1. Home
Coronavirus Outbreak: Khushbu Sundar urges people to NOT create panic

Khushbu Sundar, who will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Rajinikanth in his upcoming film Annatthe, took to her Twitter space and urged people not to create a pannic.
2534 reads Mumbai
Coronavirus Outbreak: Khushbu Sundar urges people to NOT create panic
Khushbu Sundar took to her Twitter space and urged people not to create unnecessary panic by blindly following WhatsApp forwards at a time when the whole world is trying to contain the crisis. She wrote on the microblogging site, “Yes corona is spreading fast. Yes, we have to be aware.. yes we have to be careful. Yes, we have to take precautions. Yes, we have to know the right n the wrong. What we DONT have to do is blindly forward #WhatsAppforwards Create panic n fear or follow some nonsensical ideas #coronavirus”.

To contain the virus, state governments have announced to keep the theaters and malls closed until the end of this month. In a circular, the Tamil Nadu Government has also announced that theaters in about 16 districts will remain closed until the end of this month. According to the government's order, the theaters and malls in districts which border other states, will only remain closed. It can be expected that the government will issue a fresh order regarding the decision for the remaining districts.

On the work front, Khushbu Sundar will be seen next in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has four female leads namely Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Nayanthara, and Khushbu. The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film also has Prakash Raj, Sathish, and Soori in key roles. D Imman will be composing music for the film.

Credits :Twitter

