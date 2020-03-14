Coronavirus outbreak: Shruti Haasan urges people to be kind to each other

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Taking to Instagram, Shruti Haasan urged people to be kind to each other and asked everyone to be safe at a time of Coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to her social media space, Shruti Haasan stated that people should be kind to each other at a time when humanity feels under threat. Talking about the outbreak of the virus across the globe, she stated that though it is important to be vigilant and sanitised, it is all the more important to be kind. She slammed people who are xenaphobic and greedy. She requested people to work extra hard to be kind for everyone around us.

She wrote, “Everyone’s afraid, there’s panic everywhere, the threat to our health is real , everyone has to be sanitised and vigilant. YES But there is no excuse for bad, xenophobic or greedy behaviour .. this is a trying time for everyone. Please be kind. When humanity feels under threat as a whole that is the time to work extra hard to reveal its beauty and kindness. Let's hope the pandemic ends soon.”

On the work front, it is being reported that she will be seen playing the leading lady in Mahesh Babu’s next, tentatively titled SSMB 27. Currently, the film’s pre-production works are happening at a brisk pace. So far, it is being reported that the only confirmed member in the crew in music director S Thaman and the makers have still not finalized the technical crew for the film. This will be the second time Thaman will be composing music for Mahesh’s film. Hearsay has that the film’s shooting will start sometime in April and it will be wrapped up in December. Some reports claim that the film is planned for Sankranti 2021 release.

