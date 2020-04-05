Coronavirus Pandemic: Rakul Preet Singh feeds families in need; Sends home cooked food in Gurugram's Slum

Rakul Preet Singh has decided to help over 200 -250 families living in a slum close to her Gurugram home. Rakul's family will be preparing food at home and will be sent to the families twice a day.

Celebrities are contributing and doing their bit to fight the battle against Coronavirus. Many South celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Nayanthara, Rajinikanth among others have donated a certain amount to the PM relief fund. Actress Rakul Preet Singh has also joined the bandwagon and is winning hearts by feeding 200-250 families. Rakul has decided to help over 200 -250 families living in a slum close to her Gurugram home. Rakul's family will be preparing food at home and will be sent to the families twice a day.

Seeing the pictures of needy getting their meal of the day, Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "This makes me sooooo proud thanku ! God bless you and stay safe." Rakul expressed her happiness over the same and also said how she doesn't like to talk about her charity because she does it for self. But seeing the current situation, she wanted to do her bit. Rakul and her father decided to take continue this initiative until the lockdown ends or even if it gets pushed further.

This makes me sooooo proud thanku ! God bless you and stay safe https://t.co/P1mL38ZGvW — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 1, 2020

On the work front, Rakul has a bunch of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Attack alongside John Abraham. She also has an untitled film with . The stunner is also shooting for Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, being directed by Shankar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

