Coronavirus Pandemic: Rakul Preet Singh feeds families in need; Sends home cooked food in Gurugram's Slum
Celebrities are contributing and doing their bit to fight the battle against Coronavirus. Many South celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Nayanthara, Rajinikanth among others have donated a certain amount to the PM relief fund. Actress Rakul Preet Singh has also joined the bandwagon and is winning hearts by feeding 200-250 families. Rakul has decided to help over 200 -250 families living in a slum close to her Gurugram home. Rakul's family will be preparing food at home and will be sent to the families twice a day.
This makes me sooooo proud thanku ! God bless you and stay safe https://t.co/P1mL38ZGvW
— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 1, 2020
On the work front, Rakul has a bunch of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Attack alongside John Abraham. She also has an untitled film with Arjun Kapoor. The stunner is also shooting for Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, being directed by Shankar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal.
Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.
Add new comment