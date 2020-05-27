  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Coronavirus Trailer: Ram Gopal Varma releases the trailer of his film; Here's how Twitterati reacted

Ram Gopal Varma released Coronavirus trailer and the four-minute trailer of the movie has been shot during the lockdown, which is one of the highlights.
11294 reads Mumbai
Coronavirus Trailer: Ram Gopal Varma releases the trailer of his film; Here's how Twitterati reactedCoronavirus Trailer: Ram Gopal Varma releases the trailer of his film; Here's how Twitterati reacted
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ram Gopal Varma is one of the busiest filmmakers even during the lockdown. RGV has surprised his fans yet again by releasing the trailer of his upcoming Telugu production titled Coronavirus. The trailer showcases about the things happening amid lockdown and dealing with people's fears about the pandemic. The four-minute trailer of the movie has been shot during the lockdown, which is one of the highlights. It is completely based on a family and how they deal with COVID-19 lockdown. 

"Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer..The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it's GOD or CORONA @shreyaset," tweeted Ram Gopal Varma as he shared the trailer with his fans. 

RGV further wrote, "CORONAVIRUS is not a HORROR film. It is about the HORRORS which are inside all of us including our great political leaders and beaurecrauts who actually know only as much as us which is just nothing .”THE ONLY THING I KNOW IS THAT I KNOW NOTHING”-Socrates." 

Interestingly, RGV's Coronavirus trailer is getting good comments on social media. Check it out below. 

Helmed by Agasthya Manju, Coronavirus stars Srikanth Iyengar with music by DSR. The film is produced by CM creations. 

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement