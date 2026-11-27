Cosmic Samson, starring Eko fame Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role, was released in theatres on November 27, 2026. Directed by Abhijith Joseph, here's what audiences have to say about the fantasy adventure film.

Cosmic Samson Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a person described Cosmic Samson as a fun-filled cinematic experience, praising its combination of comedy, dance and fantasy. They also appreciated Sandeep Pradeep's performance and his charming on-screen combination with Mukesh, while applauding the director for bringing the entertainer together.

Another user echoed similar sentiments, calling the film a delightful fantasy entertainer packed with comedy, dance and magical moments. They praised Sandeep's performance and his chemistry with Mukesh, while expressing confidence that the film could become the actor's biggest hit.

A third netizen described the film as a decent entertainer, particularly suited for children, and noted that Sandeep Pradeep had the screen presence of a star. They felt that the actor could go a long way with the right choice of scripts, although they criticised certain portions where female characters were used merely as devices to drive the conflict.

However, another viewer felt that the film wasted its potential, rating it 2.75/5. While praising Sandeep's performance and impressive screen presence, they felt that the interesting premise and engaging first half gave way to a flat and predictable screenplay, making the overall experience disappointing.

Here are the reactions:

More about Cosmic Samson

Cosmic Samson follows Samson Joseph, an unlucky aspiring filmmaker who struggles to make ends meet by working odd jobs at a shoe shop and as a food delivery agent. Living with his supportive father, he also deals with a failed relationship and financial dependence on his elder sister, Sherin, who lives abroad with her daughter, Michu. His dreams take another hit when a fellow filmmaker steals his hard-earned script, leaving him completely disheartened.

Just when life seems to have reached a dead end, Samson comes across a mysterious object that grants him extraordinary physical abilities. With the help of his best friend, he begins experimenting with his newfound powers and gradually discovers how they work.

However, what begins as a simple adventure takes a dangerous turn when a masked group threatens his family, particularly his sister and niece. Forced to use his newfound powers, Samson prepares to take on his new adversaries and protect his loved ones.

Apart from Sandeep Pradeep, the film features veteran actor Mukesh , Miya George, Althaf Salim, Alphonse Puthren, Shabareesh Varma, Anuraj OB, and others in key roles.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Hail Mary Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Kunchacko Boban’s mystery drama film