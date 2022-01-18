Could Allu Arjun be any more handsome? Actor looks ICONIC as he rocks uber-chic sunglasses

Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of his recently released pan-India film, Pushpa: The Rise. And while he does so, fans are swooning over his latest picture on Instagram. Have you seen it yet?

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors in the Indian film industry. The actor’s career has been a huge success in Tollywood, where he became a mass-favorite ever since his debut performance. Over the years, Allu Arjun’s fan following has only multiplied across the country, while he delivers one blockbuster at the box office after the other. Apart from his memorable performances on celluloid, fans also love Allu Arjun’s social media presence. He often takes to Instagram and shares exciting sneak peeks of his life with netizens.

Speaking of which, a few moments back, the actor took the photo-and-video sharing application yet again and shared an awesome picture. In the photograph shared by Allu Arjun, one can see him flaunting his left profile, while he rocks an uber-chic pair of sunglasses. The actor looked quite dapper in a black hoodie and rugged look. Posting the photograph, Allu Arjun captioned it with a black heart emoji.

Take a look:

As soon as he posted the picture, netizens flooded it with likes and comments. While many dropped red heart emojis in the comments section, others commented with fire emojis.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The Sukumar directorial has been a massive hit across different film industries.

