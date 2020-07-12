Couple style: Yash and Radhika Pandit's fashion is all about keeping it simple with a contemporary twist

Kannada couple Yash and Radhika Pandit's style has evolved from simple to striking over the years. Here's a look at times when they won hearts with their on-point fashion game.

Sandalwood stars Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most coolest and stylish couples in the industry. They have completed three years of marital bliss and are proud parents to two kids- Ayra and Jr baby boy. The couple took their wedding vows on December 09, 2016, and have been setting major goals since then. They never fail to grab our attention with their adorable photos on social media. Besides being the most perfect pair, Yash and Radhika Pandit are also known for being the best celebrity couples who have made style statements twice as nice. Also, their style has evolved from simple to striking over the years.

The stunning couple has also won the hearts of their fans with their on-point fashion game. While Yash loves keeping it all cool and suave, Radhika Pandit complements him with her simple style statement. When it comes to couple style goals, Yash and Radhika are already one of the most put-together fashion icons in the Kannada film industry. Today, let's take a look at their fashion choices as a couple and how they keep it simple with a contemporary twist.

Check out their best 5 looks here:

1. At his birthday bash last year, Yash looked dapper as always in an all-suit up avatar while Radhika looked pretty in her classy yet simple outfit. Don't they look stunning together in this picture? This lovely picture was shared by Radhika on her Instagram along with a message that read: "We thank each and every one of you for your love towards us! We are truly honoured. U all made Yash's birthday special Do continue to shower your blessings on us forever!!."

2. The KGF star looks killer in this picture and we are totally in love with his yellow t-shirt. On the other hand, Radhika managed to match-up his styling in red gown. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Radhika Pandit was all praise for Yash. She said, "One of the qualities I admire in Yash is he is a very dedicated person, hardworking. Whatever he does, a role or a film, I see him put his heart and soul into it. So it is just not the luck. Whenever he wins any award or is appreciated for his work, I'm really super happy and proud."

3. Yash and Radhika are setting major fashion goals along with their daughter Ayra as they dress up in their best casual yet chic outfits.

4. Just look at them as they prove to be one of the most glamorous couples in the Kannada film industry.

5. They are rockin’ stylish, ain't they? Radhika Pandit and KGF star Yash made a statement in their best stylish outfits at their daughter Ayra's first birthday bash.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×