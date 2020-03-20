COVID 19: After returning from Georgia, Prabhas20 cast including Prabhas and Pooja Hegde kept in quarantine

The cast members of Prabhas 20, including Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and supporting star Priyadarshini went into self-quarantine after they returned from Georgia for the film's shooting.

After returning from Georgia, the cast members of Prabhas20, including Prabhas, the film’s female lead Pooja Hegde and supporting star Priyadarshini went in self quarantine. All the stars were in Georgia for the film’s shooting. Directed by Radha Krishna, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Pooja Hegde and the other cast of the film were continuously sharing updates about the shooting of the film in Georgia for the past week.

When reports emerged about the cancellation of the film’s shooting some reports emerged last week, claiming that the film’s shooting was canceled due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Following the report, the film’s director Radha Krishna Kumar during an interview with an English daily said that the Georgia schedule was not cancelled, but the cast and crew members worked relentlessly to finish the shooting 2 days ahead of the actual schedule.

He also mentioned that the entire unit took necessary precautionary methods in order to prevent the spread of the virus at the time of the shooting. About the film’s release date, some media reports suggest that the film will hit the big screens on October 16, 2020. Various media reports are also making rounds suggesting that the movie will be titled Jaan, though there has been no official confirmation on this. The film went on floors in February with a formal Pooja. Prabhas20 lead actor Pooja Hegde had earlier said that she and Prabhas would be attempting some unique, action and musical sequences for the first time for the yet to be titled film.

