Vijay Antony slashes his salary by 25 percent to support his producers amidst COVID 19 crisis

Kollywood actor and music composer Vijay Antony has slashed his remuneration by 25% to help his producers.

At a time when actors and celebrities are donating funds and relief materials to help people combat the ongoing COVID 19 crisis, actor and music composer Vijay Antony has slashed his salary by 25 percent in order to help his producers combat the situation. Talking about this salary reduction, producer T Siva lauded the actor and requested all actors and technicians to reduce their remunerations, so that producers will be able to combat the delay in film releases and so on.

T Siva, who is producing the actor's Agni Siragugal, issued a statement thanking Vijay Antony. He reportedly said, "It is very kind of Vijay Antony to accept salary reduction considering the situation we are in due to the lockdown for over 50 days and the further delay expected in releasing the films. We request all actors and technicians to reduce their salaries so that the overall cost of all film producers will be reduced."

Producers of his other films have also welcomed the actor’s decision. On the work front, Vijay Antony is currently busy with three films namely Tamizharasan, Agni Siragugal, and Khaki. It is being reported that all the three films are in various stages of productions and they will be released as soon as the works are completed. Vijay Antony is known for his roles in films Pichaikkaran, Saithan and Salim. Though he has acted in many other movies, these three are the actor’s most-talked-about films.

