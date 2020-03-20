COVID 19: Kamal Haasan extends support to PM Modi’s Janta Curfew; Urges people to stay indoors

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday night and advised people to stay indoors on March 22.

At a time when the whole nation is struggling hard to contain the situation of Coronavirus outbreak, many celebrities have been taking to social media to spread awareness about dos and don’ts to keep in mind at this time. Kamal Haasan, who is known for his instant social messages, took to his Twitter space and encourages people to stay indoors on March 22, thereby following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Janta Curfew. He urged people to stay united to be safe.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “I stand in full solidarity with our Prime Minister’s call for #JantaCurfew. In this extraordinary situation, we have to take extraordinary measures. It’s a disaster that has befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can Stay Safe. call upon my fans, my friends and my people in support of the cause on 22nd March Sunday, 7 am to 9 pm #JantaCurfew”. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed an overall shut down for the whole nation on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film is a sequel to 1996 film of the actor-director duo. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as female leads. Critically acclaimed actor Siddharth will also be seen in a key role. The film made the headlines recently after three crew members died on the sets following an accident.

