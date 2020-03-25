COVID 19: Kamal Haasan seeks government’s nod to convert his residence as a temporary hospital

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter space and stated that he would provide his former home to be converted into a hospital temporarily if government approves.

In an amazing gesture of humanity, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president took to his Twitter space and stated that he was ready to provide his former home to be converted to a temporary hospital if the government approves. At a time of COVID 19 crisis, Kamal has been actively sharing a number of awareness messages on Twitter and now, this donation of his former residence for temporary hospital comes as a huge aid to the government.

Earlier today, he put out a Tweet stating that he would provide food to people who are in need. He also requested the government not to ignore daily wage workers and to provide necessary aid to them. He also shared his open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, he urged the PM to provide aid to people who cannot practically work from home like farmers, fishermen and so on, at a time when the whole world is observing self quarantine. Kamal Haasan, who announced his political party a couple of years back and ever since, he has been actively involving in social activities.

இந்த நெருக்கடி நேரத்தில் எளியோருக்கு பணி செய்ய மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தில் இருக்கும் மருத்துவர்களை கொண்டு, என் வீடாக இருந்த கட்டிடத்தை, தற்காலிகமாக எளிய மக்களுக்கான மருத்துவ மய்யமாக்கி,மக்களுக்கு உதவ நினைக்கிறேன்.அரசின் அனுமதி கிடைத்தால்,அதை செய்ய தயாராக காத்திருக்கிறேன்.

On the work front, Kamal will be next seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. Indian 2 is a sequel to 1996 film of the actor-director duo. Produced by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as female leads. The film ran into trouble after three crew members lost their lives on the sets when a crane in the property came down crashing. Jigarthanda actor Siddharth will also be seen in a key role in Indian 2.

