COVID 19: Kollywood star Nakkhul Jaidev puts out an awareness video; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Nakkhul Jaidev, who is one of the well-known faces of Kollywood, took to his Instagram space and shared a video, in which he sent out a message to the public about Coronavirus.

Amid the outbreak of Coronavirus, many celebrities have been taking to social media to spread awareness among the public. In the list, Kollywood’s famous face Nakkhul Jaidev took to his Instagram space and shared a video, urging people to avoid going to public places and maintain hygiene. He also advised not to panic but to take things seriously. Motivating people saying that it can be overcome, he also stated to spread the word to loved ones.

Nakkhul mentioned in his Instagram, “Working out, going to the gym is like therapy for me .. but at this moment Nothing is more important than staying safe at home and keeping yourself and your loved ones safe as well. Please follow all the necessary precautions, wash your hands regularly (don’t keep the tap running while doing it) we need the water as well.. summer is here. Do not go to crowded places or gatherings.. be it social or religious, stay hydrated, work from home and please do not take things lightly.”

Nakkhul debuted with ace director Shankar's Boys in 2003 as one of the lead actors. He underwent unbelievable body transformation after the film, and when he was seen in his muscle toned body, people could not believe that it was their favorite ‘JuJu’ from Boys. Recently, he started his debut into television by becoming a judge of a popular singing reality show.

Credits :Instagram

Read More