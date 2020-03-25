COVID 19 lockdown: Kamal Haasan promises aid to those in need

Taling to Twitter, actor politician Kamal Haasan promised that he would provide aid to those in need, at the time of lockdown to contain COVID 19.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation last night, many celebrities and organisations have been announcing that they would provide aid to those in need. South star Kamal Haasan, who made his political entry a couple of years back, has announced on Twitter that he would be providing aid to those who struggle to meet their basic necessities. He also stated that the government has to take necessary actions to help small scale industrialists and daily wage laborers.

Kamal Haasan has been expressing his stand on the COVID situation for a while now. Earlier, he took to Twitter and shared his open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, he urged the PM to provide aid to people who cannot practically work from home like farmers, fishermen and so on, at a time when the whole is observing self quarantine. He requested financial aid be provided to people who are depending on daily wages to run their lives.

உயிர் காக்க 21 நாட்கள் உள்ளிருக்க சொல்லும் நேரத்தில்,அணிசேரா தொழிலாளர்கள் எங்ஙனம் பசியாறுவர் என்பதையும் கவனத்தில் கொள்க. பெருமுதலாளிகளுக்கு மட்டும் உதவும் நேரம் இதுவல்ல. இந்திய நிதிநிலையை என்றும் காத்தவன் சிறுதொழில் செய்பவனே. அவனை உதாசீனித்தவர் பதவி இழப்பர். இது சரித்திரம். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 24, 2020

On the professional front, Kamal will be next seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. Indian 2 is a sequel to 1996 film of the actor-director duo. Produced by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as female leads. Critically acclaimed actor Siddharth will also be seen playing a key role in Indian 2. Earlier, the film ran into trouble after three crew members died on the sets of the film when a crane down crashing. Since the accident, the film’s shooting has been halted.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More