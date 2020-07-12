COVID 19: Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty, Rakul and others wish Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery

South celebs like Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet Singh, Dhanush, Mammootty, Mohanlal, among others commented on Amitabh Bachchan's tweet as they wished him a speedy recovery.

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been tested positive for coronavirus and is admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. Big B took to Twitter and confirmed the news about the same and also requested everyone in close to him to get themselves tested. "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," Amitabh Bachchan tweeted. Moments later, Abhishek Bachchan also confirmed that he is tested positive for COVID-19.

Social media has been flooded with 'Get Well Soon' wishes for them. Netizens and many celebrities wished them a speedy recovery. South celebs like Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet Singh, Dhanush, Mammootty, Mohanlal, among others also commented on Amitabh Bachchan's tweet as they wished him a speedy recovery. Telugu star Mahesh Babu wrote, "Get well soon sir ! Wishing you a speedy recovery..." Tamil star Dhanush commented, "Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery."

Get well soon Abhishek ! Prayers and wishing a speedy recovery ! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir ! Wishing you a speedy recovery... — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 11, 2020

Hoping you recover real sooooon sir sending across lots of positivity — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 12, 2020

Get well soon sir — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir. Prayers for your speedy recovery!! — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) July 11, 2020

Dear Sir, Praying for speedy recovery. — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir — Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamahere) July 11, 2020

Both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan's condition is stable and they currently have mild cough and fever.

Jr Bachchan in his tweeted requested fans to keep calm and not panic. He wrote, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

