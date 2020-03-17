COVID 19: Mahesh Babu requests fans to stay indoors; Says 'This is time to sacrifice our social life'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu recently took to Instagram and shared a powerful message on how it is important to stay at home amidst this coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus cases have been increasing in India with each passing day and people have started taking as many precautionary and preventive measures as possible. Coronavirus, also called COVID-19 has shaken the entire world. Schools, colleges, malls, restaurants all other public places have been completely shut down to prevent this contagious virus. Bollywood and South celebrities have also been requesting their fans to stay indoors and take the much-needed precautions. Tollywood star Mahesh Babu recently took to Instagram and shared a powerful message on how it is important to stay at home amidst this coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing a video of how it is important to stay away from crowded places, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Social distancing is the need of the hour!! It’s a tough call but we need to make it. This is time to sacrifice our social life and prioritize public safety. Stay indoors as much as you can and make the most of this phase with your family and loved ones. This will keep the virus from spreading and save many lives. Ensure you wash your hands frequently and keep your environment clean. Use hand sanitizers as much as possible, use masks only if you think you are sick... Let's continue to follow all the necessary steps until this passes. We are in it together and we will see this through... Let’s beat #COVID19 together."

Meanwhile, megastar Chiranjeevi also requested everyone to be safe and responsible. The actor has put the shooting of his upcoming film Acharya on hold. “This is everyone’s responsibility. I request all the producers to postpone the shootings for another 10 to 15 days since shootings require manpower of 100 to 200 people. Avoiding large-scale gathering is important to contain the spread of coronavirus,” Chiranjeevi said in a statement.

Credits :Instagram

Read More