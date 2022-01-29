COVID-19 positive Chiranjeevi pens a sweet birthday note to his mom Anjana Devi as he misses her

Chiranjeevi, who is in quarantine due to COVID-19, has wished his mother Anjana Devi on her birthday with a sweet note and beautiful pic. The actor seems to be missing his mother as he mentioned that because of being in quarantine, he is not able to take blessings from her. In the pic, the megastar, his wife and mother posing with bright smiles.

Sharing the pic, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Mom! Happy Birthday. As I'm in quarantine and can't take your blessing directly, I'm expressing my wishes here. I pray to God that your blessings be upon me not only for this life but also for the next. Greetings, from your Shankar Babu."

We can't help but notice the frame behind, which looks almost the same as the pic. Chiranjeevi and his mother can be seen posing the same as the pic. Every year, the entire mega family including Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu and others get together to celebrate their mother's birthday. However, this year as Chiranjeevi is under home isolation, it is yet to be seen if the celebrations will take place or not.

On January 26, Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking all precautions. "Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the grand release of Acharya, co-starring Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde. Acharya, which was scheduled to release 4 February 2022, has got postponed and now is set to hit the theaters on April 1, clashing the box office with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

