COVID 19: Rajinikanth donates Rs 50 Lakh to FEFSI workers to continue their livelihood

Film Employees Federation of South India, on March 16, announced that the film industry will shut down until further notice. Now, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has announced a donation of Rs 50 Lakh to FEFSI workers, as a support to continue their livelihood.

India is currently at lockdown stage due to deadly Coronavirus spread. Citizens are making sure to stay at home and safe to prevent the spread of the virus. The Coronavirus pandemic has triggered panic across the globe and to ensure everyone's safety, the film industry has postponed the shooting of the films. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has announced a donation of Rs 50 Lakh to FEFSI workers, as a support to continue their livelihood. On the other hand, Tamil stars Suriya and Karthi donated Rs 10 lakh to Film Employees Federation of South India workers.

Film Employees Federation of South India, on March 16, announced that the film industry will shut down until further notice. The actors are making sure that they can extend help to crewmembers by donating a certain amount of money. The celebs took this step after FEFSI urged them to contribute some amount to the daily wage workers. The celebs are also requesting their fans to stay at home to prevent the spread of this deadly coronavirus. Cases have been only rising with each passing day in India. The normally packed streets of India are observing pin-drop silent as Government has called for 14-hour curfew in the efforts to stop the spread of this deadly virus.

Geetha Arts also took to Twitter and announced that it has been completely suspended the work. The Tweet read, "We at @GeethaArts have suspended all the production & administrative work due to the epidemic spread of #COVIDー19 , Please follow the precautionary measures issued by Govt. & Health Officials. Remain Indoor. Stay safe. Stay healthy."

We at @GeethaArts have suspended all the production & adminstrative work due to the epidemic spread of #COVIDー19 , Please follow the precautionary measures issued by Govt. & Health Officials. Remain Indoor. Stay safe. Stay healthy. pic.twitter.com/RGMLYjN0dK — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) March 24, 2020

