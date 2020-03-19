COVID 19: Tamannaah Bhatia advises fans to use alcohol based sanitizers; Adds, ' We should not spread fear'

Tamannaah Bhatia has recently spoken about the precautionary measures to be taken in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. Read further for more details.

Tamannaah Bhatia is the latest celeb to speak about the Coronavirus crisis and ways to tackle it. In a recent interview with TOI, the actress has talked about the preventive measures to combat the virus which has gripped the entire world. She says that the idea is to stay safe and be sanitized as much as possible. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress also urges fans to use alcohol-based sanitizers and wear masks all the time which she follows too.

Tamannaah further states that she prefers washing hands over sanitizers but admits about using the latter because of the prevailing situation. On the positive side, the actress reveals that the people have become cleaner and are taking bath twice or thrice a day which we all can readily agree with! She also hopes that people do not get scared. The actress focuses on the idea of spreading awareness among people and requesting them to take the necessary steps.

Meanwhile, check out this latest picture of the actress below:

However, Tamannaah does add that one should not spread fear among others. Just like Bollywood, the South film industry has also been affected amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Movie releases have been postponed and production processes including shoots have come to a halt. On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has some interesting projects lined up for this year including the Bollywood movie Bole Chudiyan in which she has been roped in alongside Nawazuddin Siddique. She will also be seen in That is Mahalakshmi which is a remake of the 2014 starrer Queen. Tamannaah has been roped in for Seetimaarr co-starring Gopichand and Bhumika Chawla.

