COVID positive Mahesh Babu pens an emotional note as he bids goodbye to his elder brother Ramesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, who is under home isolation as he tested positive for COVID-19, took to his Instagram handle and penned an emotional note to bid goodbye to his elder Ramesh Babu. The actor's said Ramesh will always be his Annaya even he has another life.

Mahesh Babu shared a pic of his brother Ramesh and wrote, "You have been my inspiration. You have been my strength. You have been my courage. You have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you've done for me. Now just rest...rest...In this life and if at all I have another, you’ll always be my 'Annaya'. Love you forever and ever and ever."