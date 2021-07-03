Cricketer Natarajan meets good friend Yogi Babu; PHOTOS go viral

Natarajan posted a photo of the two together at a restaurant on his Twitter page.

Mention Chinnappampatti in Salem and T Natarajan comes to mind, who’s still receiving rave reviews from fans for his swashbuckling play. Natarajan came into prominence when he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and subsequently made his debut for India in the three-format cricket series when the Indian team toured Australia late last year. He has since retired from the England series and the IPL due to a leg injury.

Natty and Tamil actor Yogi Babu have met in person. Natarajan posted a photo of the two together at a restaurant on his Twitter page. Natarajan also gave an idol of Lord Murugan as a gift of love as Yogi Babu is known to be an ardent devotee of Lord Murugan. Natarajan’s caption for the post called it an important day to remember. “Was excited to meet with fun loving friend /Actor @iyogibabu (sic),” the caption mentioned further. These photos are currently going viral on the internet.

#ADayToRemember- Was excited to meet with fun loving friend /Actor @iyogibabu#Goodtimes #MomentOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/ninnCoEba8 — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) July 3, 2021

It has to be recalled that sometime ago, cricketer Shreevats Goswami had praised actor Yogi Babu's Mandela film. Natarajan made Goswami talk to Yogi Babu in a video call after introducing the latter as his ‘friend’. On the work front, Yogi Babu has a lot of projects in hand including Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, which is directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar with whom he had earlier worked on in Kolamavu Kokila which was headlined by Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Beast is produced by Sun Pictures and stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Notably, it is actor Vijay’s 65th film.

Credits :Twitter

