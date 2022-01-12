Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja recreates Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj look & leaves fans amused

Allu Arjun's recently released film Pushpa: The Rise has made an impressive worldwide collection of about Rs 325 crores and the Hindi version's net collection has crossed Rs 80 crores. While audiences are already bowled over Allu Arjun's great acting stints, seems like cricketer Ravindra Jadeja seems to agree no less as he recreated Pushpa Raj's look to perfection.

Jadeja took to Instagram and shared a pic of himself where he recreated Allu Arjun's famous Pushpa look. In the pic, he can be seen sporting the worn-torn look of Allu Arjun from the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Sharing the pic, the cricketer wrote, Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava. Fireuuuu Swipe for the surprise. P.S - This is just for graphical representation only. Cigarette, beedi and tobacco consumption are injurious to health. It causes cancer. Do not consume it." This pic has taken the internet by storm as he left amused with his astonishing recreating look.

Let alone Tollywood, celebrities from all walks of life like Bollywood, Kollywood, sports and politics are going gaga over the Icon Star’s incredible performance and action skills as well.

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 revolves around the dark alleys inside the Red Sandalwood smuggling industry. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna as lead pair while popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others in key roles.