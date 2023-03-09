Cricketer Shubham Gill has a crush on Rashmika Mandanna? Here's what he said

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses and is known as the National Crush of India. Lately, there have been rumours doing rounds that Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill has a huge crush on Rashmika Mandanna. However, now, the young batter reacted to the news and clarified that it is a false rumour.

A media page on Instagram shared a collage pic of Rashmika Mandanna and Shubham Gill with caption, "Crush update." The post went viral and several netizens took to the comments section and reacted. Later, the 23-year-old Indian batter took to the comment section of the post, saying “Which media interaction was this that I myself don’t know anything about."

Shubham Gill's comment has set the internet on fire. The young cricketer cleared his stance and put the end to the gossip mongers. While several fans supported Subham and bashed for spreading fake rumours, a few users also commented, 'Vijay Devarakonda searching for Shubman’s location." Another one said, “She is Vijay’s."

Take a look at Shubham Gill's response to having a crush on Rashmika Mandanna

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that the Mumbai batter is dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. But later, it was also said that he is dating Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan after they stopped together at a restaurant. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, is reportedly said to be dating Vijay Deverakonda.

Professional front

Coming to work terms, In the South, Rashmika Mandanna has Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun. The actress will be reprising her role as Srivalli in the second installment. Directed by Sukumar, the shoot of Pushpa 2 is progressing at a brisk phase. The latest update about the film is that Sai Pallavi is reportedly on board to play a crucial role.

The young actress is also busy with her Bollywood career and has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. She is sharing the screen with popular star Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming action drama Animal, which is currently in the final stages of its shooting. After wrapping up the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to team up with action star Tiger Shroff for her next outing.

