Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma to mark her Telugu debut soon? Here’s what we know

Yuzvendra Chahal is a notable name in the cricketing world, and the athlete has garnered immense fame for being an MVP of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore. But this time, it is his wife and actress Dhanashree Verma who is rocking the headlines, as she is all set to enter the Telugu film industry.

As per the India Glitz report, Dhanashree will make her debut with the Telugu film titled Akasham Dati Vastava, produced under the banner of Dil Raju. The project will feature choreographer Yash as the lead.

This film is said to also star renowned Malayalam actress Karthika Muralidharan, who rose to fame with her performances in Saba Nayagan and CIA.

Coming back to Dhanashree’s debut, reportedly, she will be playing a crucial role in the movie. However, more details and confirmation are awaited on this latest buzz. As per the report, it is a dance-based movie, and considering the star wife’s excellence in the craft, she was a perfect choice.

The makers, too, have searched for quite a few actors before finalizing Dhanashree for the role.

As per a source close to the development, Dhanashree only agreed to join the film after considering the depth of her role in the movie and the story in total.

The source further mentioned that the social media influencer has already shot a few scenes of the film in Mumbai itself. The rest of it is likely to be completed in Hyderabad.

Besides Dhanashree and Karthika Muralidharan, Akasham Dati Vastava also marks the directorial debut of Sasi Kumar Muthuluri. Notable singer Karthik has seemingly composed the background score of the film.

Well, Dhanashree has already made a mark among audiences, courtesy of her presence as a social media influencer and talented choreographer. Apparently, she has also been a trained classical Bharatnatyam dancer since childhood.

Gradually, her popularity soared with the kind of engaging content she posts on social media. Dhanashree tied the knot with Yuzvendra Chahal in 2020. The couple had previously hit headlines with rumors of separation. However, they were simply baseless conjectures.

