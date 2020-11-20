Critically acclaimed director Bala to helm a multi starrer with Suriya, Arya and Atharvaa in the lead roles?

It is to be noted that Suriya, Atharvaa and Arya have acted as lead actors in different films of Bala.

In what looks like a major breakthrough for director Bala, the filmmaker is all set to helm a multi starer on a mammoth budget, suggest media reports. Apparently, the director’s upcoming film will have Suriya, Arya, and Atharvaa in the lead roles. While there is no official update regarding the film, it has still made the fans excited as the director will be helming the film with megastars for the first time after 17 years. It is to be noted that Suriya, Arya, and Atharva have acted in the director’s film and if this report turns out to be true, it will be huge news to Kollywood movie buffs.

Bala’s last directorial was Varmaa. It was the first-ever Tamil remake version of Arjun Reddy. However, it was called off and the whole film was remade with a new set of cast and crew in 2019. Though the second Tamil version, titled Adithya Varma, had a different cast with a new director, it had Dhruv Vikram in the lead role. Gireesaaya helmed the second version of the remake. The original cut of Dhruv Vikram's Varmaa directed by Bala was released on OTT platform recently, only to receive negative feedback from the public.

Meanwhile, Suriya will be next seen in Vaadivaasal by Vetrimaaran. His film Soorarai Pottru had a direct release on OTT platform and it received tremendous positive feedback. Arya, on the other hand, has a handful of films in his kitty including Aranmanai 3, Salpatta, Teddy to name a few. Atharvaa will be next seen in a romantic drama titled Thalli Pogadhe.

