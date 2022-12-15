Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR earns 5 nominations including Best Picture and Best Director

RRR, the epic period drama which hit the theatres in March 2022, has earned exceptional love from audiences across the globe. The SS Rajamouli directorial, which has earned immensely positive reviews from various international platforms, had earned two Golden Globes 2023 nominations and is expected to join the race for Oscars. Meanwhile, RRR has now set history once again, by earning five nominations at the prestigious Critics Choice Awards 2023. The exciting update was announced by the makers through the official Instagram handle of the film. RRR earns 5 Critics Choice Awards 2023 nominations

The movie, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has bagged 5 nominations at the Critics Choice Awards 2023, including Best Picture, Best Director for SS Rajamouli, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. The makers of RRR, who are supremely excited about this massive achievement, announced the news with a social media post recently. "Another day, another big milestone for RRR... #RRRmovie is nominated in 5 categories for the prestigious Critics Choice awards!!," reads the post on RRR's Instagram handle. Check out the post below:

RRR: Achievements Apart from the humongous business done by the film, RRR has earned exceptional critical acclaim and has been considered one of the finest 'commercial' films ever produced by the Indian film industry. The makers of RRR decided to join the Oscar race independently after the SS Rajamouli directorial failed to become India's official entry. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli went on to win the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Director, for the film. RRR has earned two Golden Globes 2023 nominations, in the Best Picture Non English and Best Song categories. About RRR Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem in the SS Rajamouli directorial. The movie, which is based on a fictional meeting of these two historical figures, featured Alia Bhatt in a cameo appearance as Sitarama Raju's lady love, Sita. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was also seen in a special appearance in the magnum opus. MM Keeravani composed the songs and original score for RRR.

