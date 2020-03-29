Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020: Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Sethupathi, Super Deluxe win BIG; Winners list out

The winners list of Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 is out and Samantha Akkineni has bagged "Best Actress' female title for Telugu film Oh Baby! Check out the full list below.

Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 was supposed to be held on March 14 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. So, the team decided to announce the winners' list on social media. The winners list of Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 is out and Samantha Akkineni has bagged "Best Actress' female title for Telugu film Oh Baby! Amala Paul has won Best Actress award for Tamil film Aadai while Parvathy has won Malayalam film Uyare and B. Jayashree for Kannada film Mookajjiya Kanasugalu.

South Indian movies like Super Deluxe in Tamil, Mallesham in Telugu, Bell Bottom in Kannada and Kumbalangi Nights in Malayam won 'Best Film' of the year award. The awards were declared in eight languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Kannada.

Check out the full winners list of South Indian films below:

Telugu:

Best Actor (Male) – Nani (Jersey)

Best Actor (Female) – Samantha Akkineni (Oh! Baby)

Best Director – Gowtam Tinnanuri (Jersey)

Best Film – Mallesham

Best Writing – Vivek Athreya (Brochevarevarura)

Tamil:

Best Actor (Male) – Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)

Best Actor (Female) – Amala Paul (Aadai)

Best Director – Thiagarajan Kumararaja (Super Deluxe)

Best Film – Super Deluxe

Best Writing – Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Nalan Kumaraswamy, Mysskin, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe)

Kannada:

Best Actor Male – Rishi (Kavaludaari)

Best Actor Female – B. Jayashree (Mookajjiya Kanasugalu)

Best Director – Jayathirtha (Bell Bottom)

Best Film – Bell Bottom

Best Writing – Dayananda T K (Bell Bottom)

Malayalam:

Best Actor (Male) – Mammootty (Unda)

Best Actor (Female) – Parvathy (Uyare)

Best Director – Aashiq Abu (Virus)

Best Film – Kumbalangi Nights

Best Writing – Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights)

