Crowd chants 'Thalaiva' as Rajinikanth is spotted at Coimbatore airport; actor gives update on Thalaivar 171

After the gigantic success of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, it was recently announced that Rajinikanth would team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171. Before that, he will also feature in a film helmed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. In between his packed schedule, the Petta actor was recently spotted at Coimbatore airport.

As soon as the news got out that Rajinikanth had arrived at the airport, a huge crowd gathered in the hope of catching a glimpse of Tamil cinema’s favorite superstar. The actor did not disappoint his fans, as he smiled and waved at all of them for a long time. The crowd, which had gathered in huge numbers, screamed Thalaiva in utter excitement as Rajinikanth waved at them. The legendary actor was accompanied by his wife, Latha Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth opens up about Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalaivar 171

Rajinikanth opened up about Thalaivar 171 and stated to the media that it will take a while before the audience gets to see the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film, as he can only commence the film after completing TJ Gnanavel’s Thalaivar 170. He also revealed, along with his signature laughter, that the film will come out well. Even though initially he maintained that the fans would have to wait and see, when asked again by the media, Rajinikanth shared that the film would surely come out well.

There is still plenty of time for Thalaivar 171 to hit theaters. On one end, Rajinikanth has Thalaivar 170 coming out before his 171st project, while Lokesh has Leo coming up next with Thalapathy Vijay. Rajinikanth’s last film, Jailer, was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who had also done a film with Vijay, Beast, just before collaborating with the superstar.

For the uninitiated, Leo will be released on October 19, and the film will feature Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin, along with other cameo appearances that have not yet been revealed.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth just had a mega success with Jailer, and the actor would be hoping to keep the momentum going with his upcoming projects as well. And, therefore, there is no better director to helm a Rajinikanth film than Lokesh Kanagaraj.

