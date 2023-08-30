Crowd loses it when Shah Rukh Khan joins Anirudh to dance on Zinda Banda at Jawan audio launch; Watch

The much-awaited audio launch of Atlee’s first Hindi film, Jawan, is taking place at the Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai today, August 30. It is safe to say that the event is totally worth all the hype. Jawan’s audio launch has given us many wonderful moments to cherish, including the one where Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani danced to their popular song 1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor from Chennai Express.

Another delightful moment was when the crowd present at the event went absolutely berserk as Anirudh Ravichander invited Shah Rukh Khan to the stage while he was performing the Tamil version of Zinda Banda. The two danced together and shared a hug on stage.

ALSO READ: Jawan Chennai Audio Launch Event: Priyamani mentions Vijay's Leo and crowd goes berserk for good five minutes