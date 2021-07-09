Crrush Movie Review: A soul crushing adult comedy that will kill your sexual appetite

Youngsters Ravi, Vamsi and Teju, who are destined to study in the US, are told American women give a damn for men who don't have a social life.

Title: Crrush

Cast: Abhay Simha, Krishna Burugula, Charan Sai and others

Director: Ravi Babu

Rating: 1.5/5

Writer-director Ravi Babu is no stranger to pushing the 'adult comedy' envelope in an urban set-up. So, when the trailer of 'Crrush' was out, there was some hope that he would reinvent the genre in his own style. After watching the movie (which is now streaming on ZEE5 after thankfully skipping a theatrical release), one wonders that he called it 'Crrush' because it's a soul-crushing comedy!

Youngsters Ravi, Vamsi and Teju, who are destined to study in the US, are told American women give a damn for men who don't have a social life. Their common friend has suffered ignominy on an American campus for being a virgin at 20. The trio doesn't want to leave for the US without debuting in bed here and now. This puts them on a collision course with a whole bunch of ridiculous characters, many of whom are either excessively sexual or unfunnily eccentric.

The film relishes in a raft of over-dramatized characters/situations. There is the twerking, sex-hungry maid. There is the coy cousin who eventually falls for the antics of her sex-thirsty relative. There is the neighbourhood aunty who is too dumb to realize that she has triggered a volcano of libido in the sex-crazy guy out to feel her body in the name of learning how to cook. These tropes, as any adult worth a vulgarly-titled YouTube video would tell you, belong to the SARS era, not the Covid era.

'Crrush', in the name of portraying the end of innocence in virgin men, normalizes ogling and inappropriate behaviour with women, many of whom are conveniently depicted as X-rated. There is a father who doubles up as an outdated sex teacher (thanks to 'Vakeel Saab', he also educates his son in the 'No means no' aesthetic).

Dating apps are replete with women who pine for sex. There is the massage-at-the-spa comedy, there is the shemale 'comedy', there is the underwear 'comedy', there is the 'bathroom towel drops accidentally in front of the neighbourhood-guy-next-door' trope... And, above all, there is the gay 'comedy'. Every single element is utterly outdated.

In one of those heart-pounding scenes, one of the lead men chokes on seeing a girl's cleavage. There is a sexually inadequate hubby. In every other scene, there is a crass depiction of lust. The female characters, for the most part, are too dumb to know the lascivious intentions of the lecherous men they so conveniently bump into all the time.

Telugu filmmakers are never bored of gifting their heroes with beautiful girls in the neighbourhood. But this is still a bearable trope. What is insufferable is how the penis is tirelessly represented in the form of a banana in our films. Is there no end to this symbolism in the age of Netflix and Internet porn?

