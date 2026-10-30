Cult Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Vishwak Sen starrer slasher horror thriller

#Cult, starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 30, 2026. Directed by the actor himself, here’s what audiences have to say about the slasher horror thriller.

#Cult Twitter Review

Taking it online, one user praised Vishwak Sen as both an actor and director, calling #Cult a daring survival thriller and a fresh attempt in Telugu cinema. They appreciated the action sequences and Ravi Basrur’s background score, adding that the film was best experienced in theatres.

Another netizen described #Cult as an engaging experience that kept them hooked throughout. They particularly praised both halves of the film, with special appreciation for Vishwak Sen’s performance and Ravi Basrur’s background score.

Meanwhile, a third person found the first half good and the second half just okay, calling it one of Vishwak Sen’s better films.

Additionally, another viewer praised #Cult as India's first slasher film, appreciating Vishwak Sen's direction and performance. They also recommended watching it in theatres without a second thought.

Here are the reactions:

More about #Cult

#Cult follows officer Sankalp Nayak, a fierce and uncompromising man who takes a stand against incidents targeting tourists, particularly Telugu visitors in Goa. After getting transferred to the coastal state, he takes on local troublemakers.

Meanwhile, a group of college friends arrive in Goa for a fun getaway and gain entry to an exclusive underground party at an isolated estate. However, their celebrations take a terrifying turn when a mysterious Game Master locks over 300 guests inside the venue and forces them to participate in a dangerous survival game. As panic spreads, the guests are pushed into a fight for survival.

When the officers learn about the situation, Sankalp steps in to handle the crisis. Whether he manages to rescue them before it is too late is explored in the film.

Starring and directed by Vishwak Sen, the movie also features Gayatri Bhardwaj, Tarak Ponnappa, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Vishak Nair, Karthikeya Dev, Anirudh Bhaskar and several others in key roles.

Actor-filmmaker Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam has penned the dialogues, while Ravi Basrur has composed the music. Aravind Viswanathan has served as the cinematographer, and Ravi Teja Girijala has handled the editing.

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