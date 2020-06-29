Custodial death of Jayaraj and Fenix: Director Hari REGRETS glorifying policemen in his films

After Tamil star Suriya, director Hari has issued a statement and raised his voice in protest against police violence.

The Sathankulam custodial deaths of the father-son duo, Jayaraj and Fenix has sparked outrage on social media as they demand justice for them. Many celebrities from the film industry took to social media and demanded justice for the father-son duo who were tortured by the policemen on June 19 only for allegedly violating lockdown rules. After Tamil star Suriya, director Hari has issued a statement and raised his voice in protest against police violence. The director in a statement shared that he regrets glorifying policemen in his films that were based on cops.

Hari, in a statement, said, “Such incidents should not take place in Tamil Nadu again. Due to a few officers, the whole police department is now tainted. I regret making five films celebrating the police.” Hari has directed 5 films based on cops- Saamy, Saamy Square, Singam, Singam 2 and Singam 3. The hashtag #JusticeForJayarajandFenix is trending on Twitter.

Many celebrities from the South Indian film industry including Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Suchitra, Khusbu Sundar and Vishnu Vishal demanded justice for Jayaraj and Fenix.

Kajal Aggarwal Tweeted, "I couldn’t even listen to this whole video. Grotesque and gruesome. The cops involved need a harsher punishment than just a transfer."

I couldn’t even listen to this whole video. Grotesque and gruesome. The cops involved need a harsher punishment than just a transfer #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix https://t.co/WaoNSIS8ur — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 27, 2020

