  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Custodial death of Jayaraj and Fenix: Director Hari REGRETS glorifying policemen in his films

After Tamil star Suriya, director Hari has issued a statement and raised his voice in protest against police violence.
3837 reads Mumbai
Custodial death of Jayaraj and Fenix: Director Hari REGRETS glorifying policemen in his filmsCustodial death of Jayaraj and Fenix: Director Hari REGRETS glorifying policemen in his films
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Sathankulam custodial deaths of the father-son duo, Jayaraj and Fenix has sparked outrage on social media as they demand justice for them. Many celebrities from the film industry took to social media and demanded justice for the father-son duo who were tortured by the policemen on June 19 only for allegedly violating lockdown rules. After Tamil star Suriya, director Hari has issued a statement and raised his voice in protest against police violence. The director in a statement shared that he regrets glorifying policemen in his films that were based on cops. 

Hari, in a statement, said, “Such incidents should not take place in Tamil Nadu again. Due to a few officers, the whole police department is now tainted. I regret making five films celebrating the police.” Hari has directed 5 films based on cops- Saamy, Saamy Square, Singam, Singam 2 and Singam 3. The hashtag #JusticeForJayarajandFenix is trending on Twitter. 

Many celebrities from the South Indian film industry including Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Suchitra, Khusbu Sundar and Vishnu Vishal demanded justice for Jayaraj and Fenix. 

Kajal Aggarwal Tweeted, "I couldn’t even listen to this whole video. Grotesque and gruesome. The cops involved need a harsher punishment than just a transfer." 

Credits :New Indian Express

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement