Custody: Naga Chaitanya shoots for a peppy dance number with Krithi Shetty in massive set erected in Hyderabad

The makers shared that a peppy number featuring lead actors Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty is currently being shot in Hyderabad at Annapurna Studios. The team erected seven different massive sets in the studio and promises to be an eye-pleasing experience on the big screen, the makers assure. The massive sets were designed by production designer Rajeevan and art director DY Satyanarayana.

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy shooting for his upcoming bilingual film Custody. The Telugu and Tamil film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, the shoot is nearing completion very soon. Today, the makers shared an update about the film's shoot with a BTS pic from the sets.

The pic shows Naga Chaitanya and Krithi in retro looks for the shoot of the song. Sekhar master is choreographing the dance number.

About Custody

Backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, Pavan Kumar is presenting the drama. While Abburi Ravi has penned the dialogues for Custody, the father and son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are rendering the tunes for the movie.

Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty previously worked together in the 2021 film Bangarraju. Custody marks the second collaboration of the duo. Custody will also mark the debut of Naga Chaitanya in Tamil as it's his first bilingual film. Arvind Swami plays the antagonist in the drama that also stars Priyamani in a crucial role. Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore and Premi Vishwanath form the supporting cast of the film.

The actor is essaying the role of a police officer in the film. The first-look poster of Custody looks intriguing as Chay's avatar was fierce and unstoppable. The release date of Naga Chaitanya has been announced. Custody is set to release in theaters on May 12, 2023.