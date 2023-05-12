Custody Review: Is Naga Chaitanya starrer a hit or flop? Here's what the audience has to say

After Thank You, which was a debacle at the box office, Naga Chaitanya's much-awaited film Custody has hit the screens today, May 12. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, this Telugu-Tamil bilingual revolves around the protagonist (Naga Chaitanya) who has to protect the antagonist (Aravind Swami) from his opponents. He has to guard the criminal, till he is produced before the court.

The first reviews of Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty starrer Custody are out on social media. A Twitter user, Maddy Reviews wrote, "#Custody A well writted and executed racy thriller which has spellbound performaces by lead cast. @chay_akkineni excelled in his role with superb ease and so as @thearvindswami .Film looks lag at initial portions but picks up in 30 min.But overall its 2.75/5."

Going by the first reviews, Naga Chaitanya, who plays a character of an underdog has managed to live up to the audiences' expectations. Besides Naga Chaitanya's performance, the action scenes and BGM, in the second half are said to be highly impressive. "First 30 minutes are dedicated to character introductions and the love track. Film picks up from Aravind Swamy's intro," writes a movie buff.

Venky Reviews tweeted, "#Custody Overall a Below Par Action Thriller! Interesting plot point with a few well designed scenes that work but the rest is tiresome. Film is dragged in many places with repetitive actions scenes and narrated in a flat way. BGM is ok but songs are awful."

Custody also stars Priyamani, Sharat Kumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath and many others in supporting roles.

As the film releases today, Chay's father and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni penned a heartfelt note for him. "Dearest @chay_akkineni as you dream and follow your path I wish with all my heart that your dream comes true!! All the best to the team!! Godbless!!," tweeted Nagarjuna.

