Custody Teaser OUT: It's Naga Chaitanya vs Arvind Swami; Actions scenes and dialogues are the highlights

The much-awaited first teaser of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, Custody is finally out. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the makers have released the teaser amidst high expectations among moviegoers. The teaser begins with Naga Chaitanya’s voiceover- "the wounded heart can push a man any far".

He further says, it has pushed him towards war. Chay as a cop looks intense and has literally managed to get into the skin of his character. "Truth is conviction… Truth is legion… Yes… That truth is in my custody,” Says Naga Chaitanya in another powerful dialogue from the teaser. Arvind Swami undoubtedly brings that extra intensity to the character with his villainy act. Krithi Shetty and Sarathkumar look convincing in their respective roles.

Watch Custody Teaser Below:

Venkat Prabhu is known for his out-of-the-box story idea and seems, he has come up with yet another interesting story. Without disclosing much about the film's story, he literally intrigues the audience with the teaser.

SR Kathir is the cameraman, while the background score by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and little Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja help to elevate the emotions and the pain the protagonist goes through in every frame. Dialogues by Abburi Ravi deserve a special mention.

Custody is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Pavan Kumar is presenting this ambitious project.

Rajeevan is the production designer and DY Satyanarayana is the art director for the movie. Custody is gearing up for a theatrical release worldwide on May 12, 2023.

