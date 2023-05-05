Custody Trailer OUT: Naga Chaitanya returns to action and how, Krithi Shetty plays his love interest

Naga Chaitanya's most awaited film of 2023, Custody, is gearing up for theatrical release on May 12, 2023. Director Venkat Prabhu’s action-entertainer had set high expectations with the film's first teaser release. Now, the makers of the Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty starrer have unveiled a trailer that looks power-packed and intriguing.

The storyline of the protagonist (Naga Chaitanya) protecting the antagonist (Aravind Swami) and not letting him die sounds quite thrilling. Naga Chaitanya plays a constable, who is abide by the law. While his love story with his partner (Krithi Shetty) is in trouble, she is forced to marry another man.

Naga Chaitanya plays the character of a cop who fights against powerful people in society and he looks convincing. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady, while Sharath Kumar and Priyamani appear in prominent roles.

The background score by Maestro Ilayaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja works frame by frame. After a very long time, Naga Chaitanya is seen doing a pure action film and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store for them.

The trailer of Custody ends with him saying, "Trusth will take time to win, but win, it certainly will."

Custody Trailer

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. SR Kathir is the cinematographer, Rajeevan is the production designer and DY Satyanarayana is the art director for the movie.

Custody will have a theatrical release worldwide on May 12, 2023.



