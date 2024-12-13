D Gukesh becomes youngest world chess champ; Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, and others celebrate his victory

D Gukesh made history by defeating Chinese GM Ding Liren in the final Game 14 of the World Chess Championship. This victory made Gukesh the youngest world chess champion. Following the remarkable achievement, celebrities including Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, and others took to their social media handles to celebrate his victory.

The Devara actor took to X and wrote, "A grand salute to @DGukesh, India's prodigy and the world's youngest chess champion. Here's to many more victories on your journey to greatness. Keep shining!"

Kamal Haasan congratulated D Gukesh for becoming the youngest world champion in chess history. He expressed that India is proud of his achievement. The Thug Life actor also praised Gukesh for overcoming his opponent's advantageous white pieces in the final game.

"Overcoming the opponent’s advantageous white pieces in the final game, speaks volumes of our champions composure and fortitude," Kamal Haasan wrote.

SS Rajamouli also congratulated D Gukesh and said that he made the nation proud on the global stage.

Mohanlal lauded D Gukesh on his extraordinary victory. The Malayalam actor said that his brilliance had rewritten history and made India proud. He further called it a moment to cherish forever.

"Your brilliance has rewritten history and made India proud. The youngest champion ever, a moment to cherish forever," he penned.

Mammootty showered love on D Gukesh for his achievements at the age of 18. He said the incredible win would inspire millions of young minds to dream big and achieve greatness.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Big congratulations to you, @DGukesh, for becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion and also for inspiring millions! Wishing you continued success."

Chiranjeevi expressed his pride for D Gukesh. The veteran actor called it a phenomenal feat and said India was absolutely proud of him. He also mentioned that Gukesh became the youngest World Champion ever and celebrated India’s rise.

Meanwhile, for those who are not aware, Gukesh Dommaraju is a renowned chess grandmaster hailing from Chennai, India.

