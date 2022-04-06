D Imman files a case against ex-wife Monica after 2 years of divorce

In December, popular music composer D Imman announced separation from his wife Monica after 13 years of marriage. The couple had been divorced since November 2020, but he announced it officially in 2021. Now, the latest reports claim that the music composer has filed a case against his ex-wife Monica.

According to reports, D Imman has filed police against Monica for illegally applying for fresh passports for their children concealing the fact that he already has their original passports. He also demanded the cancellation of these passports at Chennai High Court. Monica and Zonal Passport Officer are requested to respond to the complaint and the next hearing will be on June 9.

D Imman tied the knot with computer engineer Monicka earlier in April 2008 and they have two daughters, Veronica Dorothy Imman and Blessica Kathy Imman.

The couple called it quits after 13 years of marriage. He shared a statement of his separation on social media, which read, "To all my well wishers and ardent music lovers who have been supportive all along, I am truly grateful for that. As life takes us on different paths, Monicka Richard and I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and are no longer husband and wife. I request all our well wishers, music lovers and the media to give us our privacy and help us to move on and move forward. Thanks a lot for your understanding, love and support -D Imman."

