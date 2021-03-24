D Imman thanks Rajinikanth, Ajith and Vijay as they send him personal messages for winning the National Award

D Imman took to his Twitter space and shared that he received a congratulatory call from superstar Rajinikanth, while Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay texted him to wish him for winning the National Award.

Social media is being flooded with congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans who are wising those who bagged the 67th National Film Awards. In his recent post, music composer D Imman stated that he received personal congratulatory messages from Thala Ajith, Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth. Thanking them for their messages, Imman remembered his first ever music composition, which was for a film starring Thalapathy Vijay.

“Elated with our dear Superstar Rajini sir's kind gesture to make a call and congratulate on winning the award. Also deeply humbeled with our dear Vijay annan and our dear Ajith sir's personal wishes. My musical journey kickstarted with Thamizhan for Vijay annan and it becomes so special when he himself wished for Viswasam's recognition,” D Imman’s social media post read. Yesterday, several celebrities including AR Rahman, Haris Jayaraj congratulated the composer.

Glad to witness and come across amazing humans more than stars! pic.twitter.com/ZNagCkCQEO — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) March 23, 2021

D Imman bagged the Best Music Director award for his composition in the film Vishwasam starring Thala Ajith and Nayanthara in the lead roles and directed by Siruthai Siva. Other than Imman, Dhanush bagged the Best Actor Award for Asuran, while the film was honoured with the Best Feature Film Award. Radhakrishnan Parthiban bagged the Special Jury Award for Oththa Seruppu Size 7 and Resul Pookutty received the Best Audiography Award for the same film. Vijay Sethupathi was awarded with the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Shilpa in the film Super Deluxe.

