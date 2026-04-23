D152 titled Neekkam: Dileep announces new movie with veteran director Shaji Kailas’ son Jagan after Bha Bha Ba

Dileep recently starred in the lead role in Bha Bha Ba. The actor has now announced his next project, Neekkam, which marks his 152nd film. The upcoming movie will be directed by debutant Jagan Shaji Kailas, son of veteran director Shaji Kailas.

Dileep’s D152 is officially titled Neekkam

Taking to social media, the makers of Neekkam described the film as “THE INEVITABLE MOVE.” The first-look poster presents Dileep in a brooding avatar, sporting a heavy beard and a stern expression.

The character is seen walking through a crowd and stepping into the rain with a grim look, holding an umbrella.

Here’s the post:

As the film is directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas, it marks his debut as a director after previously working as an assistant director to his father on the Kaduva, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. He also worked on Kaval, featuring Suresh Gopi.

Neekkam will be bankrolled by Sandip Senan and Alex E Kurian under the banners of Urvassi Theatres and Kaka Stories Production. The screenplay is penned by Vibin Balachandran, with music composed by Deepak Dev and background score by Mujeeb Majeed.

Cinematography is handled by Ajay David Kachappilly, while Sooraj ES serves as the editor.

Dileep’s work front

Dileep was last seen headlining Bha Bha Ba . The film follows Radar, a quirky conman who kidnaps the Chief Minister of Kerala, CK Joseph, by slipping him a drink mixed with laxatives.

The Chief Minister’s son, an NEA officer named Noble, takes charge of the investigation, supported by a small team working as double agents. As the narrative unfolds, the Chief Minister’s past connection with the conman is revealed, leading to a series of chaotic, comical, and illogical situations.

Apart from the CID Moosa actor, the film also features Vineeth Sreenivasan, Baiju Santhosh, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Sandy Master in key roles. Additionally, Mohanlal , SJ Suryah, Salim Kumar, and Riyaz Khan make cameo appearances. The film, directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar, is available for streaming on ZEE5.

While unconfirmed, Dileep is expected to collaborate with the filmmaker once again.

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